Inloes, James, Sr., - 93, of Atlantic City, was born on August 16, 1927, in Pleasantville, NJ to the late William E. Inloes and Lavinia Pinkett Inloes. He departed this earthly life Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division. Tootie or Smooth Crooner as he was affectionately called, attended the Atlantic City Public School System and graduated from the Atlantic City Institute of Trades. His specialty was furniture upholstery and carpentry. He joined the United States Navy in 1946 and honorably discharged in 1948. He was employed with South Jersey Gas Company for 29 years and retired in 1992. He leaves to cherish his memory and devoted wife of 67 years, Gloria, son James, Jr. (Cheryl); daughter Kathy; granddaughter Dieja of Malden, Massachusetts; sister Ida Inez Inloes of Doylestown, Pa; Brother-in-law Alfred D. Thomas of Atlantic City and a host of relatives and dear friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12th, 2020 12-1 PM. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.