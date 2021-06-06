Menu
James Klinghoffer
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc.
6050 Main Street
Mays Landing, NJ
Klinghoffer, James, - 81, of Longport, passed away on May 20th. Jim was born on March 17, 1940, at the Raleigh Fitkin Paul Morgan Memorial Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey to Edith and Harry Klinghoffer. At a time when people of prominence self-segregated, Jim and his parents were truly equal opportunity in their relationships. To prove the point Jim was named after an Irish Catholic associate of Harry's. At a young age in 1941, Jim's father moved his family to Lancaster, Pennsylvania when Harry purchased the Kay News Corporation, a small newspaper distributorship. Jim attended the Lancaster Day School, formally the Shippen School for his elementary and middle school education. As a young boy growing up in Lancaster and then his move later in life to New Jersey, Jim had a love of the motion picture industry. This fascination was not limited to the stars and the movies, but it extended to the production, directors, cinematographers, set designers, and all the aspects of filmmaking. From an early age, Jim regularly attended any one of five movie houses in the town of Lancaster to see the movies as they were released. He had varied taste in movies and shows, country and western, drama, comedy, and musicals. Jim enjoyed movies, especially those played by artists that experienced life. He took many life lessons as they were told on the silver screen. In 1953, the Klinghoffer family moved back to New Jersey and in 1956, Harry sold the Lancaster business to purchase the Bay News Corporation. This company's territory included Northern and Southern New Jersey, Staten Island, Rockland County, and along the Hudson up to and including the West Point Military Academy distributing newspapers along the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, and the New York Thruway. This also included all train stations, schools, hospitals, stores, and vending machines with all daily and weekend newspapers of every stripe, in addition to a magazine network that was amassed. While in school in New Jersey, Jim attended the Friends Quaker School in Atlantic City for his High School years. Following High School graduation, Jim attended classes at Temple University. While at Temple, he worked for the Philadelphia Daily News, driving a delivery truck in North Philadelphia, re-supplying retail outlets. He timed his route so he would be at the Stetson Hat Company every day at 3PM to bring the Daily News Late Edition to the workers exiting for home. Jim finished his college education by transferring to Fairleigh Dickenson University in Teaneck and Rutherford, New Jersey. After graduation, Jim joined his father's company and was involved in every aspect of the business until they sold it in 1986. During that time, they established the New King Trucking Company, to facilitate a newspaper supply to their locations, as well as, to other newspaper distributors in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Albany, Troy, Middletown, and Poughkeepsie, New York with trucks running 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. After leaving the newspaper industry, Jim built and settled in his longtime home in Longport, New Jersey. He continued and began his two lifelong passions, memorabilia collecting and philanthropy. Jim's parents, Harry and Edith, were always a huge influence on him. As Jim said, "They taught me about the nature of life and the nature of people." He attributed his success to the fact that he had great parents and possessed their spirituality. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing. www.jsgfunerals.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I´m really sorry to hear about the passing of MR Klinghoffer,I always keep in touch with him, I´m the caregiver of his mom and dad for fifteen,he will be truly miss my condolences to his family and friends,sleep in peace Jimmy gone but not forgotten I´ll always remember you, you were a wonderful person
Faith Watson
Work
July 16, 2021
