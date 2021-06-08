Martin, III, James T., - 71, of Sewell, On June 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda L. (nee Jaggard) Martin. Loving father of Jeffrey, Andrew (fiancé Jessica Seniuk), Kevin, and Matthew. Also survived by granddaughter Callista, loving fiancé Grace Simonson, sister Betsy (the late James) Ramey, brother Joe (Donna), brother-in-law Robert (Rita) Jaggard, sister-in-law Peggy (Joe) Schaeffer, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by James & Esther Martin. James was born & raised in Somers Pt; Mainland Regional HS '67; Methodist College and Drexel University; past employee of Atlantic City Electric; served in the Army National Guard. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 10am to 11am followed by a memorial service 11am at the: Ora L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.