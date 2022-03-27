Menu
James A. Maxwell
1934 - 2022
Maxwell, James A., - 87, of North Cape May, passed away on March 22, 2022. He was born in Bass River Township, NJ on August 25, 1934. Jim was honorably discharged from the US Army, worked at the Magnesium site, surveyed the Garden State Parkway and retired from Van Note Harvey. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Welsh), his children and step-children, James (Annie) Maxwell, Gary (Sheila) Playford, Bruce (Patricia) Playford, Keith (Dawn) Playford and preceded in death by his son Gregory Playford. His grandchildren, Bryea, Jimbo (Liana), Crystal (Jason), Gary Jr (Bridget), Tamara (Juan), Bruce Jr., Christopher, Samantha, Bruce, Richard, Seth, Alyssa. His great-grandchildren Arianna, Elijah, Lucah, Brookes, Kia, Braydon, Travis, Jayce, Grayson, Brooks, Liam and Lucas. Jim is preceded by his siblings William, Robert and Elsie (Roop). Services will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ on March 29, 2022. Those wishing to show respect may call at 10am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Home
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
Mar
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Home
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
