Uncle Jim, my Godfather, was a kind, fun-loving, positive, adventurous guy who I will miss the rest of my life. He never had a negative word for anyone and always greeted you with a smile. He was very generous; always slipping 20s to my kids when he saw them and me when I was young. He was always there for me. He called me regularly to check in and was so supportive of anything I undertook in life. Uncle Jim was always a very important part of our lives. When my mother was sick with cancer, he was here in California within days to visit her. He was very close to my brothers, Frank and Paul, who loved him dearly. Frank regularly called him on the phone to talk and Paul and he were always close, as Paul always had him laughing about something. He was a good cook, an avid golfer, a great swimmer, squash player and walker of the boards, like his mother. He wasn't afraid to try new things or recreate himself. I remember he told me he was trying to learn Spanish from watching the soap operas on Spanish-Speaking television. I always admired his fierce sense of adventure from riding his motorcycle from NJ to CA to rafting down the Colorado River. He was extremely witty, like his mother and sisters, and could always get you laughing within minutes. He exuded a positivity in life that was contagious and to which I aspire. I know that he loved and was proud of his family more than anything: Aunt Gloria, Matthew and Christy and I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace. He will be truly missed.

Maureen McSorley January 5, 2021