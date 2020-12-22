Menu
James Joseph Andrew "Jim" McGlynn
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
McGlynn, James "Jim" Joseph Andrew, - 80, of Northfield, passed away on December 19, 2020. Born on March 23, 1940, in Atlantic City, New Jersey he lived in Northfield N.J., and ran his own electric company, Burroughs Electric. Subsequently, he joined Calvi Electric as Project Manager until his retirement. He then became Electrical Inspector of Pleasantville followed by Electrical Inspector of Margate, where he was awarded State Electrical Inspector of the Year. Jim was an active member of the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall Racquet Club, IBEW Local 351 electrical union where he started the apprentice program and served on the Atlantic County Board of Appeals. He loved his yearly ski trip to Vermont and later vacationing in Florida. You would find him most Thursdays golfing with his buddies at Mays Landing Country Club. Jim lived the phrase "INTBN," It's Nice To Be Nice. He taught it to everyone he loved. He was equally a just man, a gentleman, an incredible role model for us all. With a twinkle in his eyes, Jim was happiest when you were laughing. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gloria Falzetta McGlynn; his children Christy McGlynn Wimberg and Matthew McGlynn, and their spouses George Wimberg, III and Pamela McGlynn. His grandchildren, Kelsey, Chip, Connor, Tyler, Andrew, Lily, Joseph, Noah, Abby, and Mary, will all miss him more than words can say. He will finally meet again his brother "Bobby" Charles Robert McGlynn, who died so young in the Korean War, and once again will see his mother, Nan Lynch McGlynn, and Father, Charles Robert McGlynn, along with his sisters Betty McSorley Walls and Patricia Staffieri. Viewing will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield on Wednesday, December 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private, Laurel Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards for Jim are requested or memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
Northfield, NJ
Uncle Jim, my Godfather, was a kind, fun-loving, positive, adventurous guy who I will miss the rest of my life. He never had a negative word for anyone and always greeted you with a smile. He was very generous; always slipping 20s to my kids when he saw them and me when I was young. He was always there for me. He called me regularly to check in and was so supportive of anything I undertook in life. Uncle Jim was always a very important part of our lives. When my mother was sick with cancer, he was here in California within days to visit her. He was very close to my brothers, Frank and Paul, who loved him dearly. Frank regularly called him on the phone to talk and Paul and he were always close, as Paul always had him laughing about something. He was a good cook, an avid golfer, a great swimmer, squash player and walker of the boards, like his mother. He wasn't afraid to try new things or recreate himself. I remember he told me he was trying to learn Spanish from watching the soap operas on Spanish-Speaking television. I always admired his fierce sense of adventure from riding his motorcycle from NJ to CA to rafting down the Colorado River. He was extremely witty, like his mother and sisters, and could always get you laughing within minutes. He exuded a positivity in life that was contagious and to which I aspire. I know that he loved and was proud of his family more than anything: Aunt Gloria, Matthew and Christy and I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace. He will be truly missed.
Maureen McSorley
January 5, 2021
My wonderful uncle Jim lives in our hearts forever -what fantastic memories we have of growing up with Uncle Jim and Aunt Gloria, cousins Christy and Matt. Any Thanksgiving dinner or Parties at the McGlynn home were filled with laughter music and so much fun! You always give me such heartfelt advice . To a lovely man, Uncle Jim, and a true gentleman. Rest in peace.
Patricia McSorley
January 2, 2021
Christy I´m so sorry for your loss it´s so hard to loose a parent, My mom had passed in May during all of this stuff so we couldn´t have anything for her. May 2021 be better for all of us
Rick Kroger
December 28, 2020
My sympathy to Gloria. I am the wife of a former Local 211 member, George Fenwick. Jim was a really good guy. I am sure he will be missed.
Kathy Fenwick
December 23, 2020
I am honored to have known and worked with Jim. My best wishes to his family
ward sears
December 23, 2020
Always a gentleman Condolences
Willis Flower
December 22, 2020
We will miss you, Jim. You have done so much good for the people who were fortunate to know you. Rest in peace.
John & Dottie Bowers
December 22, 2020
