McGlynn, James "Jim" Joseph Andrew, - 80, of Northfield, passed away on December 19, 2020. Born on March 23, 1940, in Atlantic City, New Jersey he lived in Northfield N.J., and ran his own electric company, Burroughs Electric. Subsequently, he joined Calvi Electric as Project Manager until his retirement. He then became Electrical Inspector of Pleasantville followed by Electrical Inspector of Margate, where he was awarded State Electrical Inspector of the Year. Jim was an active member of the Chalfonte-Haddon Hall Racquet Club, IBEW Local 351 electrical union where he started the apprentice program and served on the Atlantic County Board of Appeals. He loved his yearly ski trip to Vermont and later vacationing in Florida. You would find him most Thursdays golfing with his buddies at Mays Landing Country Club. Jim lived the phrase "INTBN," It's Nice To Be Nice. He taught it to everyone he loved. He was equally a just man, a gentleman, an incredible role model for us all. With a twinkle in his eyes, Jim was happiest when you were laughing. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gloria Falzetta McGlynn; his children Christy McGlynn Wimberg and Matthew McGlynn, and their spouses George Wimberg, III and Pamela McGlynn. His grandchildren, Kelsey, Chip, Connor, Tyler, Andrew, Lily, Joseph, Noah, Abby, and Mary, will all miss him more than words can say. He will finally meet again his brother "Bobby" Charles Robert McGlynn, who died so young in the Korean War, and once again will see his mother, Nan Lynch McGlynn, and Father, Charles Robert McGlynn, along with his sisters Betty McSorley Walls and Patricia Staffieri. Viewing will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield on Wednesday, December 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private, Laurel Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards for Jim are requested or memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.