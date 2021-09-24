Miller Jr., James J., - 44, of Upper Township, passed away on September 16, 2021 after losing his battle with addiction. Jim was an honest and giving man with a big heart and will be sadly missed by all who loved him. Jim was born in Somers Point, NJ on November 1, 1976 to Cynthia Walker (Brown) and James J. Miller Sr. Jim leaves behind his sons; James, Eric and Trent Miller, stepchildren Shelby and Erik McClain, siblings Kristen (John) Britton, Sean (Liz) Miller and Gregory Brown Jr. and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Jim wanted nothing more then to win his battle but his time on earth was cut way to short. Now may he finally Rest In Peace. A memorial service for Jim will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00am at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 24, 2021.