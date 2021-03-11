Stanton, James F., - 77, of Sweetwater, NJ passed away on March 9, 2021. As a high school student, Jim was accepted for admission into the Coast Guard Academy. He sailed on the eagle, but he quickly learned it was not the life for him. Jim returned home and entered the University of Delaware. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering. Jim was president of his own civil engineering firm that he and his partners founded. He remained president until he retired. To this day, his partners continue to run the business located in Toms River. Jim was an avid runner and has a long list of accomplishments. He ran in over 500 races, including 25 marathons and one even in Bermuda. Jim had two children, Joan and Jay. He met his wife, Linda through an internet dating program and were married in 2002. They had a blended family of four children and six grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was drive his John Deere tractor around their nearly 4 acres on the Mullica River. He also enjoyed drinking a cheap beer, spending time with his wife, their loyal dog, Katy and family. Jim along with his wife Linda were very active volunteers at AtlantiCare. Together they managed the Pine Cone Gift Shop for the last 7 years. While working in the Gift Shop, he would review daily cash and charge sales receipts as well as the weekly deposits and online banking verifications. Jim was also the IT Guy for upkeep and training for the cash register, charge card and payroll deduction Verifones. Jim was always helping out and staying active. Jim also was an enthusiast of the Pine Barrens and loved to help educate others about the Pine Barrens. Together with Linda, they formed the nonprofit organization, A Sign of the Pines. For 15 years they hosted Lines on the Pines which is an annual gathering of Pine Barrens authors, artists, historians and enthusiasts. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara. Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother, Robert; his daughter, Joan; his son, Jay; his stepchildren, John Foster (Jenn) and Jo-Lin Govek (Steven); his six grandchildren, Nicole, Bailie, Olivia, Sean, Ashley and Brady. A gathering to Celebrate Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, March 13th from 1:00 to 3:00 with a Memorial Celebration beginning at 3:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. All may feel safe and welcome due to the precautions taken within our facility. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the AtlantiCare Foundation (to benefit HVU/PCU), 2500 English Creek Rd, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.