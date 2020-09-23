Turner, James W., - 52, of Atlantic City, and Northfield passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 18, 2020. Jim was born on November 6, 1967, in Mt. Holly, NJ. Jim grew up in EHT, graduating from Atlantic Christian School. He began his apprenticeship in Sprinkler Fitters Local Union No. 669 in 1988. Jim spent the majority of his career with Rich Fire Protection. In 2014, Jim was elected as Business Agent for District 10 of Local 669. This was, by far, Jim's greatest accomplishment in his working career. Nothing brought Jim greater joy than to watch his children play sports and to play soccer with his team. He loved to watch Patrick play baseball or soccer and Alyssa play soccer or run. The fields will be silent now with JT gone. Jim leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Patrick and Alyssa, their mom, Suzy, and faithful companions Riley and Clarissa, all of Northfield; brother Bill (Wendy) of KS; sister Heather (Joey) of Hammonton; and parents Deborah and Thomas Turner of WV. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his countless brothers and sisters of Local 669. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 1pm-3pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.spreadthelovefoundation.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2020.