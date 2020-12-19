Wright, James, III, - 66, of Smithville, passed away on December 10, 2020, from Pneumonia due to complications from COVID – 19. He is survived by brothers Matthew Wright (Donna) of Aston, PA and Duane Parker (Martha) of Phoenixville, PA. He is also survived by two nieces and four great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Anne Wright Faucher, and his parents Elaine Norris Wright and James L. Wright, Jr. He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, PA, and Temple University. He was a CPA and the former Vice President of Finance for the Taj Mahal. Due to COVID – 19, no services will be held at this time. He will be interred privately at the Limerick Garden of Memories in Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Every Breath Counts Foundation, P.O. Box 209, Somers Point, NJ 08244.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.