Wright, James, III, - 66, of Smithville, passed away on December 10, 2020, from Pneumonia due to complications from COVID – 19. He is survived by brothers Matthew Wright (Donna) of Aston, PA and Duane Parker (Martha) of Phoenixville, PA. He is also survived by two nieces and four great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Anne Wright Faucher, and his parents Elaine Norris Wright and James L. Wright, Jr. He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, PA, and Temple University. He was a CPA and the former Vice President of Finance for the Taj Mahal. Due to COVID – 19, no services will be held at this time. He will be interred privately at the Limerick Garden of Memories in Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Every Breath Counts Foundation, P.O. Box 209, Somers Point, NJ 08244.
Jim and my brothers were good friends-we grew up on the same street in Levittown. My sharpest memory of Jim is from our college days and carpooling from our street to Temple University's main campus early in the morning. Jim often did the driving in his black car. He was pretty goal-oriented even in our youth. RIP, Jim.
Betsy Mitchell
January 18, 2021
Rest in peace Jim. We will always remember your kindness and friendship. In our hearts always
David Hazelton
December 29, 2020
So saddened to hear of Jimmy's passing. He was so good to my friend Jack in his time of need. A selfless man. RIP Jim
Annie Toto
December 27, 2020
Jim was a good man who cared deeply about those he worked with. A terrific work ethic and a man with integrity. RIP Jim. You will be missed my friend.
Dan McFadden
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. We worked together at Trump Taj Mahal for 5 years. Jim was extremely talented and was an invaluable team member within the overall operation of the property. Jim´s work ethic and passion for the property spoke volumes of the type of person Jim was. So sad Jim left us so soon. Jim´s family should be so proud of his professional accomplishments.
Rosalind Krause.
Rosalind Krause
December 23, 2020
Jim was a good man to work with. His integrity and work ethic was commendable. He was a gentleman who will be missed.
John Burke
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry for the families loss. Jimmy was like a brother over the years and he will be missed by our family.
Ilene Sagen
December 19, 2020
Totally agree. Jim was a capable and effective financial executive. Affable, honest and, I think, often considerably under appreciated. A generous and decent man with an easy style and ready smile. Bless you Jim. Rest In Peace.
Joe Fusco
December 19, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. Your integrity, your kindness and your grace inspired many. You are missed.
Bob Schaffhauser
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
December 16, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17