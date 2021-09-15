Camp, Jane Anna, - 84, of Palermo, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, September 13th, 2021. Born and resided in Somers Point and Upper Twp., she was the bookkeeper for their family businesses: Camp Excavating and Whippoorwill Campground. She also ran her own business, Jane's Playroom, where she instructed ceramics and porcelain doll making. She was a member of the 2nd Cape May Baptist Church where she was a Lifetime Deaconess and took charge of the flowerbeds. Jane enjoyed shopping, baking, crafting, and spoiling her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Gerald Sr., her husband of 57 years, son Joseph Sr. and sister Miriam Franklin (Daniel Sr.). Lovingly remembered by her children Gerald Jr. (Jackie), Patricia Wyers (John), and daughter-in-law Debbie, her sister Dorothy Lukasiewicz (Stanley), and her nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 2nd Cape May Baptist Church at 10:00am with a service following at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to 2nd Cape May Baptist Church, 600 Rt. 9 South, Marmora, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.