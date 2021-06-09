Engel, Jane H., - 84, of Haverford, PA, Jane H. Engel passed away on June 2, 2021 with her beloved and devoted daughter, Susan, by her side. Jane was born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1937 to Charles and Mildred (Jamison) Hare. She attended Notre Dame Academy and graduated from Friends Central High School, Class of 1956. After completing her undergraduate degree at Millersville University in 1960,Jane began a long and distinguished teaching career beginning in the Ridley Township School District. After relocating to Margate, NJ, Jane began teaching thousands of students at Belhaven Ave, and Seaview Ave. schools in Linwood, NJ for more than 27 years. Jane then returned to school and earned her Masters degree rom Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1980. Jane was a sweet, caring and compassionate lady who never had a bad word thing to say about anyone. She was always upbeat and eternally optimistic. When faced with 2 debilitating strokes at the age of 67, she never returned to her beloved pink house on the bay in Margate, but she never complained. She continued to fight to recover, and after spending a year in a skilled care facility, which she was told she would never be able to leave, she was able to live with her daughter, Susan, and son-law-Phil, for one year. Due to her drive, determination and positive attitude, Jane was able to go to Brandywine Assisted Living at Haverford Estates, where she thrived and enjoyed every day for the last 15 years. In addition to her excellent teaching abilities, Jane also included volunteerism throughout her adult life. Some of the causes near and dear to her were Mary's Manor, Shore Memorial Hospital and Helping Out Together. Jane was also an active member of The Antique Collector's Club of Linwood, and she also sang in the Festival Chorus and in the chorus at Christ Episcopal Church in Somers Point. She was thrilled when her Festival Chorus group was selected to sing with Placido Domingo during one of his visits to the US. Jane also love attending Broadway shows, playing the piano and dabbling in playing tennis and Bridge. She also looked forward to her summers off and going to the beach, which did every summer during her teaching career. Jane was fortunate enough to take a well-deserved early retirement at age 55, and she then enjoyed her retirement by traveling the US, Canada and Europe. During this time she started teaching English to immigrants new to the US, through her volunteering with a local literacy program. Jane taught English for many years and prided herself on her expanded vocabulary and impeccable grammar. She also had some of best penmanship / cursive writing you ever saw. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mildred Hare and her younger sister, Judy, who died in a car accident 2 weeks after Jane's daughter, Susan, was born. She is survived by her Daughter, Susan Engel-DiFabio, and son-in-law, Philip DiFabio of Haverford, PA. She also leaves many friends and former colleagues and students to cherish her kind and beautiful memory. A memorial service will be held at Brandywine Assisted Living at Haverford Estates, 731 Old Buck Lane, Haverford, PA 19041 on Friday, June 11, 2021. Arrangements by William C. McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore, PA



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.