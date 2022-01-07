Palmisano, Jane, - Jane Palmisano passed away peacefully after a long, courageous battle with Dementia. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Laurence Palmisano; daughter, Leslie Corn; grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Liner, Matthew (Jennifer) Corn; six great-grandchildren all of whom live in the Raleigh area; and a sister, Doris Molner of Parker, CO. A private family service will be held at a later date. Jane was born and raised in Northfield, NJ. She attended Northfield schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School. While a teenager, and during the Second World War, she played piano in a dance band for the USO clubs in the area. She worked for 30 years as a bookkeeper and public accountant before retiring. After retiring, Jane and her husband moved to Florida where she volunteered as an income tax preparer, instructor and coordinator for AARP in Florida. They also traveled extensively and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They moved to the Raleigh, NC area in 2011. Online condolence may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Funeral arrangements are being made through Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary, NC.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.