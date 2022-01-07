Schwegman, Jane Kunik, - 69, of Longport, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. Born on May 23, 1952 in Atlantic City, Jane grew up in Longport and attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Margate, then Holy Spirit High School in Absecon where she graduated in 1970. Jane continued her education in the field of health care and soon began working as an X-ray technician at Atlantic City Hospital. Jane spent her summers on the beach in her hometown of Longport where she met the love of her life and future husband, Bill. Not long after, they were wed. That is when Jane decided to dedicate her life to motherhood. Jane and Bill spent the earlier years of their marriage living and raising their children in Mt. Laurel before returning home to where it all began, on the beach in Longport. It was here that Janie gave us all our greatest memories of her. It was here that she came to know and love so dearly each of her eight precious grandchildren. And it is here where she'll forever be remembered as everyone's second Mom. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bill; her daughter Kristi and her husband Doug, son Clete and his wife Nicole, and son Tim and his wife Tess. Jane also leaves behind her brothers Bill and Tim Kunik as well as her eight grandchildren, from oldest to youngest- Emily, Reilly, Nellie, Tess, Nate, Clete, Charlee, and Timmy. Jane was preceded in death by her parents William and Ruby Kunik as well as her only sister Karen Dever. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the Longport Volunteer Fire Department located at 2301 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ 08403. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, January 11th, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.