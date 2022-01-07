Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Kunik Schwegman
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Schwegman, Jane Kunik, - 69, of Longport, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. Born on May 23, 1952 in Atlantic City, Jane grew up in Longport and attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Margate, then Holy Spirit High School in Absecon where she graduated in 1970. Jane continued her education in the field of health care and soon began working as an X-ray technician at Atlantic City Hospital. Jane spent her summers on the beach in her hometown of Longport where she met the love of her life and future husband, Bill. Not long after, they were wed. That is when Jane decided to dedicate her life to motherhood. Jane and Bill spent the earlier years of their marriage living and raising their children in Mt. Laurel before returning home to where it all began, on the beach in Longport. It was here that Janie gave us all our greatest memories of her. It was here that she came to know and love so dearly each of her eight precious grandchildren. And it is here where she'll forever be remembered as everyone's second Mom. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bill; her daughter Kristi and her husband Doug, son Clete and his wife Nicole, and son Tim and his wife Tess. Jane also leaves behind her brothers Bill and Tim Kunik as well as her eight grandchildren, from oldest to youngest- Emily, Reilly, Nellie, Tess, Nate, Clete, Charlee, and Timmy. Jane was preceded in death by her parents William and Ruby Kunik as well as her only sister Karen Dever. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the Longport Volunteer Fire Department located at 2301 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ 08403. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, January 11th, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church
Longport, NJ
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church
Longport, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
We are very sorry for your loss, our deepest sympathy from the Slovak side of the Kunik family
Kristina Kunikova and family
Family
January 12, 2022
Dear Bill and family, Going back to early memories of Janie, they are always of us laughing and having a fun time. Whether it was spending the night at her house, sharing a room with her and Karen, to going to Steel peer with Michael and Joey Kaplan, we had fun as kids at the shore. I'm grateful I have some recent memories of long phone conversations with her. Especially poignant is our last one, a few months ago, when we joked about our impending 70th birthdays in 2022. There wasn't a single one of these conversations when she didn't mention how lucky she felt she'd been in her life with you, your children and grandchildren. I will really miss her, Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Kunik Conway
January 12, 2022
Miss you my dear friend I keep thinking you will be standing behind me at LA Fitness Will miss all our chats Will miss you My sympathy to your family
Lois Stankowitz
Other
January 10, 2022
We are so sorry to learn of Jane's passing. Jane was always happy to say "hello", and share a laugh or two. We have many happy memories of the Kunik family at their home in Longport. We offer our heartfelt condolences to all her family of loved ones.
pat and judge casciato
January 10, 2022
Dear Kristi and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing (my mother saw this and sent it to me). Although it has been years since I had seen her, I remember her very well. Growing up I spent so much time at your house and your Mom was always so kind and fun and was like a second mother to me. I remember staying with you when my parents went on vacation and our many trips to the shore. She always made me feel at home when I was at your house. May you find comfort in all of your happy memories of her. Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. Laurie Weiss Dent
Laurie Weiss Dent
Other
January 10, 2022
Sorry to hear about Jane's passing. I will always remember how sweet she was. Our senior year I would pick her up and ride to school together. She will truly missed by all, gone to soon. My condolences to the family.
Darlene Schoenthal Reichenbach
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers to the entire extended family from your old neighbor in 30th street Longport.
Kathleen Rafferty Costello
January 8, 2022
Only fond memories of Janie, Her laughter and kindness. I will miss you. Love Ya , Joey
Joe Kaplan
Family
January 8, 2022
Jane and I shared wonderful times working together at Atlantic City Hospital and having fun on our off times ! She will always be in my Prayers for you Bill and your family
Mary Nolan Cole
January 8, 2022
Always remember Longport summer and the fun we had. Her kindness humor and great smile and laughter will always be remembered RIP Janie
Agnes Kunik classen
Family
January 7, 2022
Deepest sympathy for your loss. Although I mostly played with Timmy, I always remember Janie as being kind, respectable,and an extraordinary good human being.
Bernadette McIntyre
Family
January 7, 2022
Sorry to learn of Janies passing. I remember the wondeful times we had as children in Longport.
Denise kunik Morris
January 7, 2022
Thinking of janie and our wonderful memories as cousins and the wonderful summers we shared together in Longport as kids. Prayers and love to tour family...
Terry (Kunik) Fidler
Family
January 7, 2022
Jane you were a sweet loving girl with lots of love to give. A classmate of mine that was fun to be around. You were taken too soon and will be sadly missed. God rest your soul. Condolences to the Kunik and Schwegman Families.
Dana Bloodgood Boyer
Friend
January 7, 2022
Heartfelt sympathy to Bill, Kristi, Clete, Tim and family . I will forever be grateful for having Jane in my life. She brought love, kindness, honesty and humor to all that she loved.
Susan and David Lentz
Friend
January 7, 2022
Starts family(Tess's cousin)
January 7, 2022
I will always remember Jane with a smile on my face. Her wonderful sense of humor and high energy level. We had great fun and many laughs during our work outs at LA Fitness in Delray Beach. She was so friendly and will be missed by many here in the sun. We send our condolences to her family who were so precious to her.
Nancy Areson
January 7, 2022
Back in the day Jane and I were good friends. Loved that girl. A lot of great memories. RIP dear one.
Debbie Shehadi
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results