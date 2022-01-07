Dear Kristi and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing (my mother saw this and sent it to me). Although it has been years since I had seen her, I remember her very well. Growing up I spent so much time at your house and your Mom was always so kind and fun and was like a second mother to me. I remember staying with you when my parents went on vacation and our many trips to the shore. She always made me feel at home when I was at your house. May you find comfort in all of your happy memories of her. Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. Laurie Weiss Dent

