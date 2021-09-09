Thompson, Jane Alice (Bowden), - 71, of Egg Harbor City, Jane Alice (Bowden) Thompson, 71 of Egg Harbor City passed away on September 7, 2021. Jane was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 16, 1949 to James and Jennie (Wagner) Bowden. She graduated high school in 1968 in Pennsville, NJ. Jane became a nurse, wife and mother. She always worked as a nurse giving comfort to those in need at a difficult time in their life. She first became an LPN and later on a RN. She worked in Salem, Elmer, and Millville Hospitals. As well as, nursing homes, Visiting Nurses, and finally volunteering at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. She was a beloved family member offering guidance to family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and could often be found involved in some type of craft project. She is pre-deceased by her parents, James and Jennie (Wagner) Bowden; her daughter, Helen Annette Heiler; her husband, Everett Dale Jr; her stepson, Everett Dale III; and her nephew, George Heiler, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lynn Ochetto; her beloved granddaughter, Alyssa Ochetto; her sisters, Elaine Janet (Bowden) Heiler, Gail Florence (Bowden) Runshaw, and Gloria Faye (Bowden) Tagnosky; in addition to nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 10 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM with the service starting at 7:30 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 11:00 AM at Manahath Cemetery in Glassboro, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wiimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2021.