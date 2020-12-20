Walsh, Jane Ann (Rose), - 72, of Margate, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2020. Born on June 5, 1948 in Norristown, PA. She was a Lansdale, PA resident for 40 years and most recently, resided in Margate, NJ. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University with an Associates in Business Administration. Her degree led her to be an accounting supervisor with Stericycle in Hatfield, PA. until retiring in 2015. Jane was a parishioner of Holy Trinity in Margate, NJ and would frequently volunteer at the Ventnor Farmer's Market. Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Walsh, her three children, Carolyn Walsh of PA, Susan Walsh Powers and James Powers of NC, Alex Walsh and Gina Ciaccio Walsh of PA, her sister Pamela Rose Clemens of VA and her brother Victor Rose of NM as well as her four grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Madison and Brayden. Jane was proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Stella Rose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to Holy Redeemer at www.holyredeemer.com/Donate-Now.aspx,
please designate Holy Redeemer Hospice NJ-Shore Hospice, directly supporting the local Margate Hospice Community. Or University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving/ways-to-give/designate-your-gift
(Hematologic Cancers). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.