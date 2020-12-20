Menu
Jane Ann Walsh
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Walsh, Jane Ann (Rose), - 72, of Margate, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2020. Born on June 5, 1948 in Norristown, PA. She was a Lansdale, PA resident for 40 years and most recently, resided in Margate, NJ. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University with an Associates in Business Administration. Her degree led her to be an accounting supervisor with Stericycle in Hatfield, PA. until retiring in 2015. Jane was a parishioner of Holy Trinity in Margate, NJ and would frequently volunteer at the Ventnor Farmer's Market. Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Walsh, her three children, Carolyn Walsh of PA, Susan Walsh Powers and James Powers of NC, Alex Walsh and Gina Ciaccio Walsh of PA, her sister Pamela Rose Clemens of VA and her brother Victor Rose of NM as well as her four grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Madison and Brayden. Jane was proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Stella Rose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to Holy Redeemer at www.holyredeemer.com/Donate-Now.aspx, please designate Holy Redeemer Hospice NJ-Shore Hospice, directly supporting the local Margate Hospice Community. Or University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving/ways-to-give/designate-your-gift (Hematologic Cancers). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jane was a good neighbor in Lansdale. Remember: She helped the Christmas luminaries on the 4 whole blocks. Her earthly life is gone, but her soul is to all of us. God bless your family!
Terri Hesley
January 6, 2021
Carrie, we are so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. We are praying for you, your dad & the rest of the family during this very difficult time. May all of the wonderful memories of time spent with your mom bring you peace & comfort.
Brian & Sherry Keeney
December 21, 2020
Love is always there in a true friendship. She was always my rock when things were not going well
Donna Ronnan
December 20, 2020
My Love and Prayers for the family..I will miss chatting with her on fb..I'll miss you dear cousin, but the memories of our two families, will live in my heart always.
Sharon Hader
December 20, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Walsh Family on your loss. Jane was such a wonderful person and will be missed. We will always remember her warm personality that always brought a smile to everyone's face. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Steve and Cathy Peck
December 20, 2020
