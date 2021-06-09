Fuernisen, Janet Darlene (nee Younger), - 78, of English Creek, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 5, 2021 in Galloway. Born on December 19th, 1942 in Atlantic City NJ, she was the only child of the late John & Olive Younger. Janet lived in English Creek most of her life and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Alongside the only love of her life, the late Charles H. Fuernisen Sr, she raised her family while maintaining a career in the banking industry. Upon her retirement from banking, she then went on to work for Resorts International Casino until leaving in 2008. Janet was most passionate about the Philadelphia Phillies and her love for her many Labrador Retrievers over the years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and crocheting and was a big contributor of prayer blankets to the Asbury UnitedMethodist Church in English Creek, where she was a lifelong member. Janet was predeceased by her husband Charles H Fuernisen Sr, her daughter Dawn V Sink and her grandson Jeffrey M Fuernisen Sr. She is survived by her daughters Pamela J Conover (Jeffrey) Bonnie F Siemons (Mike) & Toni L Broschard (Tim), her son Charles H Fuernisen (Cindy) and her son in law Kevin J Sink (Dawn). Janet adored and was most proud of her 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her great-great-granddaughter. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield NJ, with a service to follow atnoon. Burial will follow immediately at the Asbury United Methodist Church cemetery in English Creek.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.