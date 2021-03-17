Jefferson, Janet M., - 76, of Pleasantville, departed this life suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home. Born in Carrollton, VA, she was a resident of this area since the 1960s. Janet was a member of Second Baptist in Atlantic City, where she served faithfully with the Inspirational Choral Ensemble. She joined Faith Baptist in Pleasantville in 2017. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a secretary with Atlantic Human Resources in Pleasantville. Surviving are her husband, Robert L. Jefferson; two daughters, Angela J. Jefferson of Absecon and LaTanya D. Hill of Chester, VA; 4 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and dear friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 9AM until 11AM at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. Services will follow but will be limited to family and close friends due to Covid19 restrictions. Social distancing and masks will be required for entrance to the church. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.