Janet M. Jefferson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ
Jefferson, Janet M., - 76, of Pleasantville, departed this life suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home. Born in Carrollton, VA, she was a resident of this area since the 1960s. Janet was a member of Second Baptist in Atlantic City, where she served faithfully with the Inspirational Choral Ensemble. She joined Faith Baptist in Pleasantville in 2017. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a secretary with Atlantic Human Resources in Pleasantville. Surviving are her husband, Robert L. Jefferson; two daughters, Angela J. Jefferson of Absecon and LaTanya D. Hill of Chester, VA; 4 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and dear friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 9AM until 11AM at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. Services will follow but will be limited to family and close friends due to Covid19 restrictions. Social distancing and masks will be required for entrance to the church. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Mar
19
Interment
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Covington Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covington Funeral Home.
My deepest condolences to the Jefferson Family. Aunt Janet you´ll be deeply missed. Keep your loving arms around the family. Amen
Terik Hampton
March 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evangelist Margaret Shaw and Family
Friend
March 20, 2021
Good Evening sending my Condolence to the family and praying for you all with Love.
Aaron Johnson
March 18, 2021
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss...our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. Love Sakeenah and Deondré
Sakeenah & Deondré Davis
March 18, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to the whole Jefferson family. May you all find the strength to handle the heartbreak on the passing of your family matriarch. God bless Janet and all family members.
Greg Jiampetti Family
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Gail Goddard
March 17, 2021
ANGELA, iam so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom,mom Jefferson our condolences are with you& your DAD,may GOD BLESS YOU & THE FAMILY
ms. rita lee
March 17, 2021
Sending my CONDOLENCES to the family
Diana Ward
March 17, 2021
