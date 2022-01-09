Madajewski, Janet M., - 81, of Palermo, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Seashore Gardens. She was born in West Virginia to the late Harold and Nellie Amos. Janet had worked many years as a server for the Tuckahoe Inn in Beesley's Point and for over 25 years as a clerk at the Acme in Seaville retiring in 2019. She was proud to have been a lifetime member of Weight Watchers. Janet enjoyed watching golf and the Eagles in the family Tiki bar on Sunday. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Michael Madajewski, son: Andrew, sister: Maxine Rogers. Surviving are her step-daughter: Linda (Carmen) Messina, step-grandchildren: Anthony and Justin and sister: Betty Holcomb and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 10 until 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a prayer service will be held at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.