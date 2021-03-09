Siligato, Janet (nee Cavalli), - 86, of Hammonton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division. Born in Philadelphia she lived in Hammonton for 67 years. Janet was a former production line worker at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton and a former bus driver for the Hammonton School District. She enjoyed going to the Casino with her family and friends. Janet especially enjoyed playing the slot machines. She was a former cheerleading coach with the Hammonton Hawks Association. Janet was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Siligato and her son, Joseph Siligato. She is survived by her two daughters, Darlene Dawson (Nicky); Denise Siligato all of Hammonton; two brothers, Carmen Cavalli (Fritzie) of Pennsylvania; Thomas Cavalli (Betty) of Florida; her sisters in law, Dolores Wagner of Willingboro, Pauline Link of Absecon; her three grandchildren, Michael Siligato (Alexa) of Margate, Mallory Siligato of Longport; Tommy Dawson of Hammonton and one great-grandson Fabrizio Joseph Siligato. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00am - 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.