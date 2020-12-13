Menu
Janet Witham Sugden
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Sugden, Janet Witham, - of Absecon, passed away at age 95 at Spring Village of Galloway on November 30 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Janet graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1943. She worked for Peter Lumber Company for many years in various capacities; she loved work, especially dealing with customers. She also loved attending the monthly class reunion lunches held for several years. Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Russell Witham and Janet Cain Witham. Janet was pre-deceased by her husband, George E. Sugden Sr., and son, George E. Sugden Jr. She is survived by daughter, Janet S. Thomas (David); grandson, Gregory Sugden (Heather); granddaughter, Amanda Matey Pyles (Taylor); grandson, Andrew Matey (Jeanine); and grandson, Drew Thomas; and by four great-grandchildren, Mollie Sugden, Harry Sugden, June Matey, and Alexander Pyles. Family and friends will celebrate Janet's life after the end of the Covid pandemic, we are hopeful on or near her birthday on July 18. The service will be announced. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.
