Snyder, Janice Gail, - 69, of Atlantic City, New Jersey departed this life on September 25, 2020, peacefully at home with her daughters by her side. Janice was born June 18, 1951, to the late Agnes & David Snyder. She was predeceased by her siblings Barbra Allen, Lois Snyder & Marie Snyder. She was a native of Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City Public Schools. In her early years, she worked for the Atlantic City Police Department as a 911 Dispatcher, Preschool Teacher's Aide, and later worked at various casinos as a Cashier and Slot Attendant. Janice also worked as a Crossing Guard for Pleasantville School District and a volunteer for Holy Redeemer. Bitty as she was affectionately known enjoyed line dancing, listening to R&B Music, FaceBook, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Her favorite was baking holiday cookies for family. Janice leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Shannon Bradshaw of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Tameia Bradshaw of Absecon, New Jersey, her two grandchildren Nasir Crippen and Cleo Bradshaw who she adored. She leaves behind a brother David Snyder of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and two sisters Joyce Snyder of Absecon, New Jersey, Gloria Snyder of Atlantic City, New Jersey. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janice will be truly missed. Funeral Arrangements Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, New Jersey. All services were privately held due to Covid-19.

