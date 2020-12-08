Heck, Janice, - 79, of Mays Landing, passed away December 2, 2020. Jan was born and raised in Vineland, NJ. She is survived by her husband Kenneth. She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers, and is survived by brother William Kroelinger ; sisters Beverley Brown, and Judie Rush; daughters Rachel Thorpe, Lisa Senter, Kim Ferrari, Amanda Heck, and Cassandra Heck, and 10 grandchildren. Jan held three masters degrees and was a principal in four elementary schools in Alaska and for the Hong Kong International School. Jan was a beautiful, remarkable, and accomplished person who was devoted to her family and her faith. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jan's memory may be made to the Margate Community Church, Margate, NJ (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.