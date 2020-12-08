Menu
Janice Heck
Cumberland Christian School
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Heck, Janice, - 79, of Mays Landing, passed away December 2, 2020. Jan was born and raised in Vineland, NJ. She is survived by her husband Kenneth. She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers, and is survived by brother William Kroelinger ; sisters Beverley Brown, and Judie Rush; daughters Rachel Thorpe, Lisa Senter, Kim Ferrari, Amanda Heck, and Cassandra Heck, and 10 grandchildren. Jan held three masters degrees and was a principal in four elementary schools in Alaska and for the Hong Kong International School. Jan was a beautiful, remarkable, and accomplished person who was devoted to her family and her faith. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jan's memory may be made to the Margate Community Church, Margate, NJ (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Crowley
Friend
December 14, 2020
Dear Ken, We are sorry to hear of the passing of your wife, Janice. May you find comfort in your memories and the love of your family.
Paul and Valerie Jost
Valerie Jost
December 11, 2020
Dear Ken, I'm very sorry to read about the passing of your wife, Janice. My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. God bless and may peace be with you.
Mark Stullenburger
Friend
December 9, 2020
Omg I am so sorry about Janice. She was a great Lady. Sending love and prayers for you and your family. At this time. Peace my friend
Millie Tate
December 8, 2020
Dear Ken, Chick and I are so sorry to hear of Jan's passing. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
June Appleget
December 8, 2020
