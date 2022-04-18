Menu
Janice Quicksall
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Quicksall, Janice, - 80, of Galloway, Janice Lynne Quicksall, 80, has passed away peacefully after persevering through multiple long standing health issues and life challenges thrown her way, a true testament to her strength and dedication to family. Lynne graduated Pleasantville High School where she marched as Captain of the Color Guard. Her mark there as "most talkative" served her well throughout her life. She first worked at Atlantic City Electric Company and later became Business Manager and voice of reason at the family business, Northfield Gulf, until the untimely passing of her beloved husband. She then worked as a Legal Secretary at area firms, her favorite being Goldenberg/Mackler with the late Mark Pfeffer. She was actively involved with the Greater Mainland Chamber of Commerce and Jaycees. After retiring, she volunteered at Central United Methodist Church, Shore Memorial Hospital and Gilda's Club. Lynne was a constant source of encouragement, love and support for her entire family and a proud, devoted Nana to her grandson. She enjoyed collecting antiques (especially baskets) and providing a warm, interesting home to welcome family and friends. Lynne was predeceased by her parents, Doris and William Van Sant; and her husband, Ralph Quicksall. Left to cherish her memory are her younger sisters, Barbara, Judy, and Karen Van Sant; son, Jeffrey Quicksall (Ann); daughter, Jill Southrey Winks; grandson, Jeffrey Quicksall, Jr.; and nieces, Tracy and Elyse. A Celebration of Lynne's Life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood, in the Chapel on April 26, 2022 starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Linwood, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.