Sawyer, Janice, - 77, of Egg Harbor City, peacefully passed away on November 6th, 2020 with her family by her side.



She leaves behind her loving husband George Sawyer of 56 years. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mom, and grandmom.



She is predeceased by her sons David Sawyer and George Sawyer. Survived by her children Kathie Sawyer, Steven Sawyer (Kelly), Sharon Archetto (Sal). Grandchildren: Francis Martin, Morgan Sawyer, George Sawyer, and Justin Sawyer Great grandson Gabriel Martin.



She volunteered for many years with Egg Harbor City Crusaders youth organization. She worked at Walmart for 25 years. Her favorite hobbies besides being with her family was going to the Casinos and decorating her house with flowers.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 9, 2020.