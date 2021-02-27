Menu
Jason J. Cain
Cain, Jason J., - 59, of Pleasantville, NJ was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Zenith A. and Reverend Robert L. Cain. Jason was a fun and loving person who always kept a smile on his face. He loved to cook. Jason was last employed at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. He was also a cook at Vassar Square Condominiums. Jason was predeceased by: his parents; and brothers, Basil Davies and Norman Cain. He leaves to cherish his fond and loving memories: his children, Jessica, Alaina, and Jason Cain, Jr.; siblings, James Cain (Tanya), Mark, Jerome (Lavita), Darryl, Kevin (Damair) Davies, Vanessa Davies-Hamilton (Marvin), Basilyn Bunting (Gene), and Sandra Price; caretaker, Markell Davies; and special cousin, Ilena Pitts (Neen); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences go out to my former Classmate, Chelsea Jr. High / ACHS. I'll remember his smooth Mid-Range game on the Basketball Court. May Jason Rest in Power! Mark T. Harvey ACHS class of 80
Mark Harvey
March 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Jason was a classmate that will surely be missed.
Lena Stevens-Small
March 5, 2021
Davies & Cain Family I was saddened to learn of the passing of Jason. Please accept my deepest sympathy. I will treasure the time spent with Jason. Perhaps it will help your ease your sadness if you know that Jason will be GREATLY missed by all his friend and that we all share in your sadness. I will never forget him and all the laughs we shared. Affectionately
Gloria Snyder
March 1, 2021
Deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Cain family. Jason was a great friend and will be deeply missed.
Phyllis M Stout
March 1, 2021
Love, Donna Thompson
March 1, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness I, and I know all of Jasons friends that had the privilege of knowing him, feel at his passing. We will miss his kind heart, his quickness to make us laugh, and his readiness to help us and anyone else in need. He always had a smile, and a "How are you doing?" to anyone and everyone. He could bring laughter to the saddest of souls (I´ve seen it happen), and give the shirt of his back if it could help someone else. This world is an emptier place without him in it. If you were lucky enough to know him, my condolences to you, because I know the heartache I am feeling, I know you feel as well. My condolences especially go out to his children and family. I know Jason would want you remember the good, and find comfort in prayer. Rest In Peace now my friend.....
Donna Parsons
March 1, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Davies and Cain family
Robin Harris & family
February 28, 2021
I' am so sorry for your lost of your brother
Bessie Savage
February 28, 2021
Send my condolences to the family Jason will be miss , we had lots of fun living next store to one other( Artic Ave) . God bless you my friend Tangela (Tammy)Curtis Wimbish
Tangela Wimbish
February 27, 2021
