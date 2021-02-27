Words cannot express the sadness I, and I know all of Jasons friends that had the privilege of knowing him, feel at his passing. We will miss his kind heart, his quickness to make us laugh, and his readiness to help us and anyone else in need. He always had a smile, and a "How are you doing?" to anyone and everyone. He could bring laughter to the saddest of souls (I´ve seen it happen), and give the shirt of his back if it could help someone else. This world is an emptier place without him in it. If you were lucky enough to know him, my condolences to you, because I know the heartache I am feeling, I know you feel as well. My condolences especially go out to his children and family. I know Jason would want you remember the good, and find comfort in prayer. Rest In Peace now my friend.....

Donna Parsons March 1, 2021