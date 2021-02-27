Cain, Jason J., - 59, of Pleasantville, NJ was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Zenith A. and Reverend Robert L. Cain. Jason was a fun and loving person who always kept a smile on his face. He loved to cook. Jason was last employed at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. He was also a cook at Vassar Square Condominiums. Jason was predeceased by: his parents; and brothers, Basil Davies and Norman Cain. He leaves to cherish his fond and loving memories: his children, Jessica, Alaina, and Jason Cain, Jr.; siblings, James Cain (Tanya), Mark, Jerome (Lavita), Darryl, Kevin (Damair) Davies, Vanessa Davies-Hamilton (Marvin), Basilyn Bunting (Gene), and Sandra Price; caretaker, Markell Davies; and special cousin, Ilena Pitts (Neen); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 27, 2021.