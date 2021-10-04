Sending hugs and prayers to Jason´s family, friends, co-workers and classmates. I was honored to have had Jason as a student at Absegami High School. I remembered his vibrant smile, great sense of humor and his kindness towards others. I always enjoyed going to basketball games and watching Jason on the court. He truly shined!! The sun set too early for Jason...but may all of the wonderful times spent with Jason help each one of you navigate through the days ahead.

Sharon Norton School October 4, 2021