Jason "Big Jay" Schwarzenbach
1970 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Schwarzenbach, Jason (Big Jay), - 51, of Egg Harbor City, passed away at home, surrounded by family early morning on Thursday, September 30th after a 2-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Wichita, Kansas. As an infant, he moved to Egg Harbor City where he became a lifelong resident. Jason is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Dana (Scull) and their border collie mix Maci; parents Everett and Melanie; sister Heather; niece Lyric; stepmother Patty and her children Jeff, Jake and Jill, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Jason was a graduate of Absegami High School. He furthered his education at Penn State, Behrend Campus, after receiving a basketball scholarship. Eventually, his passion for art superseded his love for the game. He then attended and graduated from the Art Institute of Philadelphia. Following college, he began a career at AC Coin and Slot where his talent through art emerged. It was there that he met Dana. After years of dating, they purchased an old farmhouse down Linden Lane where his creative abilities continued. They both worked hard, creating their dream home which led to his proposal to Dana in a way which validated his originality. Dana was on the receiving end of a threaded electrical wire holding an engagement ring. It was then he got down on one knee and asked her to become his wife. They were married at Renault Winery in the Fall of 2006. Jason had a love for music and television and was also known for being a history buff. At a young age, he enjoyed restoring cars, and as an adult, he loved working on his pickup truck. He valued time spent with his dog Maci, who he nicknamed "Sugar Tank". He would spend days tinkering in his garage. He also took great pride in owning the title of Uncle Jay to his niece Lyric. In 2015 he joined the carpentry union Local #195 at Stockton University. During his years at Stockton, he continued to effortlessly excel in his craftsmanship. However, his true enjoyment was in the friendships that were made. Jason's friends, both old and new, his love for his family and the amazing medical team at Thomas Jefferson University collectively were the catalyst that carried him in his final years. Jason's family will be forever grateful for the seamless care and compassion that the medical team delivered. Jason was a gentle giant who will be sorely missed and forever remembered. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 9th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, followed by a brief service at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Casual clothing is encouraged - come as Jason knew you. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's name may be made to "Jefferson.edu/givesurgery" Online condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
Thoughts & prayers go out to you Patty and your family at this difficult time. May the Lord give you strength and peace.
Joe & Carol Rott
Friend
October 6, 2021
With deepest heartfelt condolences to the all of the Schwarzenbach Families! May God Bless You All
Mila S. McDonough
Friend
October 5, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS JASON WILL BE MISSED BY ALL
Jeanette Attig
Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to Big Jays family... He was a great friend he will be missed by many... love bro
Brian G
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the Family. Jason and Myself were class mates from kindergarten till 12th grade. We were close at one point but as time goes on we all go different ways. But there has been many times he´s popped in my head. Jason always knew how to make me laugh a good guy and good spirit. Rest easy my friend and Gods Speed.
David Brown
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers to Jason´s family, friends, co-workers and classmates. I was honored to have had Jason as a student at Absegami High School. I remembered his vibrant smile, great sense of humor and his kindness towards others. I always enjoyed going to basketball games and watching Jason on the court. He truly shined!! The sun set too early for Jason...but may all of the wonderful times spent with Jason help each one of you navigate through the days ahead.
Sharon Norton
School
October 4, 2021
God speed Big Jay! My deepest condolences to Jason´s family. Much love & respect my brotha you will be missed......
Scott Breder
Friend
October 4, 2021
