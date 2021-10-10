Cianci, Jean, - 92, of Longport, passed away peacefully on October 7th 2021. Born May 9th, 1929 in Pomona NJ to Francesco and Raffaela Sapienzo. She was predeceased by her late husband Chief Samuel Cianci and her son Samuel Jr. She is survived by her son Stephen (Hillary) and her loving grandchildren Jacob and Emily, and also survived by her son Scott (Freda). She was employed by the Epiphany Church in Longport as their secretary for many years. She was a member and president of their alter and rosary society she was instrumental in helping to start the blessing of the sea in Longport. Jean was also active with the Longport Mothers Club and community. She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters Leon, Mary, Frank, Anthony, Mildred, Josephine, Charles and survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by everyone. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12th from 10-11am, with a Mass following at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church in Longport. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.