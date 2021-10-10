Menu
Jean Cianci
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Cianci, Jean, - 92, of Longport, passed away peacefully on October 7th 2021. Born May 9th, 1929 in Pomona NJ to Francesco and Raffaela Sapienzo. She was predeceased by her late husband Chief Samuel Cianci and her son Samuel Jr. She is survived by her son Stephen (Hillary) and her loving grandchildren Jacob and Emily, and also survived by her son Scott (Freda). She was employed by the Epiphany Church in Longport as their secretary for many years. She was a member and president of their alter and rosary society she was instrumental in helping to start the blessing of the sea in Longport. Jean was also active with the Longport Mothers Club and community. She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters Leon, Mary, Frank, Anthony, Mildred, Josephine, Charles and survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by everyone. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12th from 10-11am, with a Mass following at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church in Longport. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church
Longport, NJ
Oct
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church
Longport, NJ
Oct
12
Burial
12:45p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless Steve and Scott and family in this time of sorrow. Sorry we can not be there at the viewing, funeral mass and burial. May our prayers to the Lord Jesus comfort all.
Mark and Irma Orme, Lancaster County, Lititz Pa.
Family
October 11, 2021
Hillary and Steven, sorry to see of mom passing, she was a sweet lady. I remember your family well from the bank. Stay well.
Ellen Hager Bloom
October 11, 2021
