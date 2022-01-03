Curcio, Jean Louise (nee Gannotta), - 56, of Hammonton, NJ passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Jean grew up in Vineland and attended Vineland High School, where she graduated in 1983. She enjoyed playing the flute and made many long-lasting friendships in the Vineland High School marching band. Jean completed her education at the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing. She became a registered nurse, and she worked at Shore Memorial Hospital for a short time. For many years, she worked (usually in the night shift) at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division, in Pomona. She enjoyed being part of the nursing "team," and she was known for her cheerful personality and kind treatment of patients and co-workers alike. In 2005, Jean married Richard Curcio and moved to Hammonton. Jean was a member of Episcopal Church of the Resurrection and Cumberland Players community theatre. She loved reading, spending time with her cats, and traveling. She enjoyed nothing more than celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family and friends. Jean is predeceased by her father, Louis Gannotta Jr. She is survived by her husband Richard and son Luke of Hammonton, her mother Pauline (Polly) Gannotta (Russell Miller) of Buena, her brother Tim Gannotta (Kelly) of Vineland, and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, from 9:00am -11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean to the Church of the Resurrection, 1209 W. Main Street, Millville, NJ 08332. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.