Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Louise Curcio
ABOUT
Vineland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ
Curcio, Jean Louise (nee Gannotta), - 56, of Hammonton, NJ passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Jean grew up in Vineland and attended Vineland High School, where she graduated in 1983. She enjoyed playing the flute and made many long-lasting friendships in the Vineland High School marching band. Jean completed her education at the Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing. She became a registered nurse, and she worked at Shore Memorial Hospital for a short time. For many years, she worked (usually in the night shift) at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division, in Pomona. She enjoyed being part of the nursing "team," and she was known for her cheerful personality and kind treatment of patients and co-workers alike. In 2005, Jean married Richard Curcio and moved to Hammonton. Jean was a member of Episcopal Church of the Resurrection and Cumberland Players community theatre. She loved reading, spending time with her cats, and traveling. She enjoyed nothing more than celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family and friends. Jean is predeceased by her father, Louis Gannotta Jr. She is survived by her husband Richard and son Luke of Hammonton, her mother Pauline (Polly) Gannotta (Russell Miller) of Buena, her brother Tim Gannotta (Kelly) of Vineland, and many loving aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, from 9:00am -11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean to the Church of the Resurrection, 1209 W. Main Street, Millville, NJ 08332. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marinella Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy for you and your family. You and Luc are in my prayers. She was such a lovely person.HUGS
Josette Morris.
January 8, 2022
Jean had such a peaceful presence around her. Back in the day when we worked together, her patients just responded so well to her. That was her gift. May the peace of the Lord carry you through this difficult time.
Joan Marie Wagenheim
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results