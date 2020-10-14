Fedeli, Jean F., - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Sunday, October 11th. Jean was the wife of deceased Atlantic City Policeman, Adelmo D. Fedeli. She was the owner of Ferraro's Restaurant on South Missouri Ave., Atlantic City and Fedeli's Restaurant, 9403 Ventnor Ave., Margate. Jean leaves behind her brother Joseph Affriseo; sisters Phyllis Baker, Roberta Figueroa, and Elaine Leeds; sons Daniel (Barbara), Richard (Cheryl), Luigi (RoseMarie); grandchildren Richard B. Fedeli, Gina R. (Dr. Robert) DiGiacomo, Melissa R. Fedeli, Angela L. (Sgt. George) Adams, Jeffrey A. Fedeli, and Ashley D. Fedeli; great-grandchildren Xavier Fedeli, Anthony Adams, Aaraeya Adams, Alessandra DiGiacomo, Luca DiGiacomo, and Senua Fedeli. A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Entombment will follow immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.