Fawcett, Jean A., - 74, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, New Jersey. Jean was born in Kent, England, and was a longtime area resident of Little Egg Harbor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Jean was as an elementary school teacher in the Little Egg Harbor School District for 20 years. Jean was also a local PTA President and very active at all levels of the PTA in New Jersey. She was honored as a National Life Member of the PTA. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. Jean enjoyed crafting, traveling, photography, and spending time with her family and friends. Jean is predeceased by her parents William and Constance Knott and sister Joan Alvarez. Jean is survived by her beloved husband David Fawcett of Little Egg Harbor, sons Sean Fawcett and Christopher Fawcett, daughter Michelle Brown, grandchildren Andrew Fawcett, Brianna Fawcett, Benjamin Brown and Eilidh Brown, nephews Joe Alvarez, Scott Fawcett, and Michael Fawcett, nieces Kathleen Patterson and Deborah Fawcett, daughter-in-law Samantha Fawcett and son-in-law Paul Brown. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET TUCKERTON, NJ is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 4, 2021.