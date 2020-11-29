Fralinger, Jean Ida, - 84, of Bridgeton, NJ and Ocean City, NJ passed away at the Summit in Hockessin, DE on November 21, 2020. Born in Bridgeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Ida (Schmitt) and Herbert Henry. Jean was flipping houses before it ever became popular on HGTV and spent many years living and working in Bridgeton and Ocean City. In addition to real estate, she worked in banking as a teller and as a homemaker for her children. Jean was a prolific baker and loving mother and grandmother. Everyone that knew Jean are quick to note her kindness and generosity in addition to their favorite shared dessert! Jean is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Peggy Fralinger of Hockessin, DE and Joseph and Cindy Fralinger of Ocean City, NJ; her grandchildren, David, Julia, Joseph (Jocelyne) and Jeffrey Fralinger; and her sister-in-law, Marlene Henry. Jean was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Henry. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers please send donations to A. I. Dupont Hospital for Children.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.