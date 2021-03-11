Lord, Jean C. (nee Panarello) , - 80, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. She retired from the New Jersey State Police as a Secretary for 30 years. Jean was a member of the Eastern Star Mason's Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, cooking, baking, and sewing. Her greatest joy was making everyday special for her children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Biagio and Conchetta (nee Librizzi) Panarello. Jean is survived by her loving husband, David L. Lord Sr., her daughter MariaElena Lord-Miranda (Michael), her sons, David Jr. (Marie), James (Lisa), and Matthew (Alicia), her eight grandchildren, her sister GracieAnn Ludwigsen, brother Salvatore Panarello (Andrea), and her nieces and nephews. Services and cremation will be held privately to the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486. To leave a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.