Jean C. Stiteler
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Stiteler, Jean C., - 89, of Northfield, passed away on March 7, 2021. Jean was born in Philadelphia to her beloved English parents and grew up in Germantown. She loved life to the fullest and was a friend to all that met her. She loved travel, fishing, fast cars, and all animals, great & small. Jean served in the U.S. Navy and is honored at the Women's Veteran Memorial in Washington D.C. Her loving husband Ted and only child Stacy will miss her dearly, but we know she will be with us forever. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
My sympathy and prayers go out to you, Jean was a pleasure to work with and will be missed by many of her Pathmark Family. May this wonderful lady rest in the kingdom of our Lord.
June Erman
March 22, 2021
