Jean Grace Vickers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Vickers, Jean Grace, - 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ on March 21, 2021. She was born on July 17, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Albert and Cecelia Hagendorf. Jean is survived by the great love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Thomas H. Vickers, Jr., her children, Thomas H. Vickers, III (Donna), Susan Colella, Jeanine DiPretoro (Raymond), 9 grandchildren, Lauren and Thomas Vickers; James, Joseph, Thomas (Amy) John (Maria) & Michael Colella; Raymond and Michael DiPretoro and 6 great grandchildren, Joseph, Gianna, Sophia, Nicolette, Aubrey and Thomas Colella. She is predeceased by her son Mark Vickers, her two brothers, Reverend Thomas A. Hagendorf, O.Praem and Robert S. Hagendorf. May they all be united in God's loving arms in heaven. Jean, also known as "Saint Jean" was an incredibly loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Jean and Tom retired to Longport, NJ and for 20 years they would winter in Cancun, Mexico. Jean loved her family deeply and enjoyed singing, traveling and spending time at the beaches in Cancun and Longport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday March 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM, at Epiphany Church, Holy Trinity Parish, 2801 Ventnor Ave, Longport. With a Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Due to Lent, flowers are not allowed into the church. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation- Help Speed A Parkinson's Cure. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Epiphany Church, Holy Trinity Parish
2801 Ventnor Ave, Longport, NJ
Tommy and Family: I am so sorry for your loss.I can't help remembering shagging with Jean at Jennifer's wedding in Miami. She truly was a JOY and Fun to be around. I would have liked to attend the funeral, but my health conditions prevent traveling. My prayers are for you. May God Bless You All. Love, Billy
George (Billy) Vickers
March 26, 2021
My thoughts & prayers go out to Tom & the family of Jean. She was a wonderful wife & mother. May you all be blessed at this most difficult time. RIP JEAN
Jeanne Vickers
March 25, 2021
