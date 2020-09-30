Knight-Astick, Jeanne C., - of Galloway, NJ went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 4:30 PM. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne Knight-Astick was born on Sept 6, 1946, in Moon Township, Pa. She was an active member of her local church, Mainland Baptist, and served there faithfully for 32 years. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her 5 beautiful grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother and wore her title of Mom-mom proudly. Jeanne retired from the Atlantic County government after 28 years of employment. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward A. Chalinski and Elisabeth B. Chalinski. She is survived by her brother, Larry Chalinski; her two sons, David (Natalie) Knight, and Douglas (Jessica) Knight; and her five grandchildren, Thomas, Brittany, Sara, Kinsley, and Douglas Jr. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1st from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway. Then on Friday, October 2nd from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S Pitney Rd, Galloway with funeral services starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
