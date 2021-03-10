FAHY (nee Thompson), Jeanne, - 79, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. Jeanne was born in Philadelphia and first met Joe in third grade. They re-met in high school and graduated from Cardinal Dougherty in 1959. She has been a resident of Cape May since 1974. She owned and operated All Irish Imports for 36 years. A woman of great faith, Jeanne was a devoted member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Family was very important to Jeanne. Children enjoyed spending time with Jeanne because there were never any rules. Throughout their 55 years of marriage Jeanne and Joe had at least one dog. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Helen and Marie. Jeanne is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes: her husband Joe; many nieces and nephews; many grand nieces and nephews, as well as, great-grandnieces and nephews. Jeanne's viewing will take place on Saturday (March 13th) from 9am – 10:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204 would be appreciated. Condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.