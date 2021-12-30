Rollison, Jeanne, - 91, of Gibbsboro, NJ (nee Gillespie) On December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Rollison, Sr. Devoted mother of Richard E. Jr. (Anne) of Jersey City, NJ. Thomas P. (Geli) of Novato, CA. Rose Darrow of Clayton, NC. Helen B. Viecelli (Richard) of Mays Landing, NJ. Michael G. (Angela) of Chesapeake, VA and Charles E. (Kathy) of St Marys, Georgia. Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of George (Jane) Gillespie of Moorestown, NJ. Jeanne worked for the Borough of Gibbsboro as the Asst. to the Tax Assessor & Construction Official for 5 years and was a municipal coordinator for senior citizens for 17 years. Jeanne was an avid reader and lover of crossword puzzles and bingo. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday morning, January 4th morning from 10:00am to 11:00am at the GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave., West Berlin, NJ 08091. Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00am Tuesday morning in the funeral home. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro, NJ. To leave lasting condolences, please visit: www.GiosaFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.