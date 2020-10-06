Mick, Jeannette, - of Jenkins, NJ, passed away at home on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jeannette was born in Egg Harbor City to the late, Lee and Edith (Otto) Adams on November 23, 1931. She graduated from Egg Harbor High School in 1950 and enjoyed friendships with many of her classmates over the years, attending reunions through 2019. After graduating from high school Jeannette was employed at Lenox China in Pomona, and later with the State of New Jersey at the New Lisbon Developmental Center in New Lisbon, NJ. She was one of the original owners of Micks' Canoe Rental in Jenkins, NJ along with her husband George, brother in-law, Howard Mick and his wife, June. She greatly enjoyed interacting with the customers. She and her husband, George delivered mail as contractors for the US Postal Service for 44 years. They were recognized for this achievement of service. Jeannette also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. The activities included gatherings for family dinners and holidays, going out to dinner, shopping, and bowling. She and George Sr. enjoyed their trips to Florida with their dear friends, the late, Theodore Corliss and his wife, Roberta. Jeannette married George E. Mick Sr in 1955. Jeannette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George E. and Laura Mick. She is also survived by her grandson and his wife, John and Amanda Mick and two great-grandchildren. Jeannette was predeceased by her loving husband, George E Mick Sr in 2018. She was also predeceased by her sister, Alice Gapen. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Green Bank Volunteer Ambulance Company, 2039 River Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.