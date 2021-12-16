Many blessings go out to her family. I am so sad about this. Jeannette was a great colleague and friend. For many years we talked about ESP and the National Board. She ran a great conference in Cape May several years ago. Just saw her in Savannah in Oct and we were going to plan a Disney vacation next year. Looking forward to spending time with her and sharing our love of Disney. You never know how much time you may have together, share laughter, share quiet times and never take for granted friends that you wish you got to know better. She will be greatly missed by many.

Beth Claypoole Other December 16, 2021