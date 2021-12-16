REA-KEYWOOD, Jeannette "Missy", - 56, of Cape May, passed away at her home on December 13, 2021. Loving mother of Kiersten Keywood. Daughter of Les and Diane Rea. Sister of Carol Rea Flynn and the late Charles Albert Rea. Aunt of Tyler Flynn and Kaitlyn Flynn. Missy's viewing will take place on Monday (Dec. 20th) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with her funeral ceremony to follow and begin at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to: Cape May County 4-H Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.