Jeannette "Missy" Rea-Keywood
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
REA-KEYWOOD, Jeannette "Missy", - 56, of Cape May, passed away at her home on December 13, 2021. Loving mother of Kiersten Keywood. Daughter of Les and Diane Rea. Sister of Carol Rea Flynn and the late Charles Albert Rea. Aunt of Tyler Flynn and Kaitlyn Flynn. Missy's viewing will take place on Monday (Dec. 20th) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with her funeral ceremony to follow and begin at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to: Cape May County 4-H Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss Diane. My deepest condolences
Cathy VanVorst
January 6, 2022
Heartfelt condolences to the Rea family on Jeannette´s untimely passing. I smile, sadly, as I write this, hoping I have the two n´s and t´s in place! Though I did not know her as "Missy", I liked to tease her that her nickname was easier (for me!) to spell properly. Jeannette was a driven, dedicated colleague deeply invested in 4-H. May her memory be eternal and a solace to her family in this difficult time.
Julie Karavan
Work
December 20, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Rea family on Jeannette's passing. Jeannette was a very special person to me. We worked together on so many projects over the years and there was so much more we were going to do. I will cherish all of the memories I have of our time together as colleagues and friends from creating new programs, traveling to conferences, taking members to Ireland, and just our weekly chats catching up. I will miss her dearly.
Sharon Kinsey
Friend
December 19, 2021
Missy, I couldn't have asked for a better roommate. So glad you went after what you wanted and got it! Sorry I can't be there today.
Kathy Casey
December 19, 2021
Jeannette was a key figure in helping celebrate outstanding lives of 4-H youth development volunteers all across the United States, through the National 4-H Hall of Fame. She mobilized thousands of volunteers to work tirelessly at local, state and National levels, to strengthen youth development educational programs. Jeannette will be deeply missed... Tom Tate .
Tom Tate
Work
December 17, 2021
Jeannette had her heart in 4H and everything she did was for the betterment of the program. She touched countless youth over her career and will be missed. She loved her daughter Kiersten and was very proud of her. RIP Jeannette
Cyndy Hetzell
Work
December 16, 2021
Many blessings go out to her family. I am so sad about this. Jeannette was a great colleague and friend. For many years we talked about ESP and the National Board. She ran a great conference in Cape May several years ago. Just saw her in Savannah in Oct and we were going to plan a Disney vacation next year. Looking forward to spending time with her and sharing our love of Disney. You never know how much time you may have together, share laughter, share quiet times and never take for granted friends that you wish you got to know better. She will be greatly missed by many.
Beth Claypoole
Other
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of the Rea family on the news of cousin Missy's passing. Offering prayers of peace and comfort to all. Much love, Mark, Lisa and Jennifer Novsak
Mark Novsak
December 16, 2021
