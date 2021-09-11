Cerino, Jeffrey Joseph, - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 6, 2021. Born May 26, 1961 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Jeffrey was a longtime resident of Egg Harbor Township and worked for IBEW Local 351 as a lineman for 28 years before retiring in 2018. After retiring he enjoyed being a pop-pop to his three beloved grandchildren. Jeff was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed taking cruises with his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dawn (Thompson) Cerino, his children Heather Hamer (Jim), Dana Anderson (Jason), and Jeffrey R. Cerino; his brother Kenny Cerino (Kathy); his brother-in-law Steve Thompson (Chyrl); his grandchildren Charlotte Grace, Ryann May, and Zachary James; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Martha Cerino and his brother Ronnie Cerino. A memorial will be held at a later date with details forthcoming. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2021.