HILGERT, Jeffrey R., - 76, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away at home with his family on December 9, 2020. Jeff will be missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 53 years, Patricia; two children, Jennifer (and Kris) Clark and grandson Jacob and Greg (and Melissa) Hilgert and granddaughter Everly; four sisters, Judith (and Blaikie) Hines, their daughter Christina (and Peter) Hastings and their sons William and Henry; Donna (and John) Rhode and their daughter Abbey; Dianne Hobbie; and brother-in-law Roger Boyle and his sons Michael and Christopher. He is predeceased by a sister, Wendy Boyle. Jeff was born September 2, 1944, in Berkley, CA, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Reeves) Hilgert and grew up in Darien, CT. He graduated from Darien High School in 1962 and then attended Mitchell College and University of Bridgeport where he earned his Master of Arts in International Marketing. He married Patricia in Wilton, CT in 1967 and they moved to Newtown, CT, where they raised their family. Jeff spent his professional career working for Branson Ultrasonics (Emerson Electric Corporation) in Danbury, CT as Director of Marketing and Business Development. After retirement, he and Patricia have divided their time between New Berlin, NY, and Cape May County, NJ. Jeff enjoyed sailing, fishing, soaring, working in his garden, traveling, and genealogy but most of all he enjoyed precious time with his family and friends. He loved learning new things, was a friend and helper to everyone he met, and never gave up reaching for what he wanted to accomplish, pushing himself even when faced with adversity. Jeff was related to many of the founding families of Cape May, NJ including the Reeves & Matthews families. He enjoyed researching family and Cape May History and, in his retirement, spent many hours serving on the Board of Trustees at the Cape May Historical & Genealogical Society, Cape May Court House, NJ. A graveside service and interment will be held at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Cape May, NJ on Saturday, December 19th at 1 pm and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to The National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
or Amyloidosis Foundation at https://amyloidosis.org
(Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, NJ) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.