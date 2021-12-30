Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Rickel
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Rickel, Jeffrey, - 79, of Ventnor, passed away on Christmas Eve, 12/24/2021 at his home in Ventnor City. He is survived by his brother, Alan Rickel and sister-in-law Carolyn Guido. Cousins Steve (Myra) Rickel; David Rickel of Philadelphia; Larry Rickel of Margate. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Jeff loved sports and all the Philadelphia area sports teams, but professional wrestling was his passion. Jeff was a plumber for over 40 years, first working with his father, then with his brother Alan for 20 years. Jeff was predeceased by his loving parents William and Rae Rickel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service to honor Jeffrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Roth- Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Hi Al Just always admired your relationship with your brother. I enjoyed seeing the 2 of you together and enjoying some soup. Jeff certainly had a smile that could light up a room. I truly felt his beautiful spirit the times I was fortunate to be in his company. You are certainly one of the best brothers ever, and one of the kindest people I know. Pray for the heavy heart you and your family have right now. God Bless and watch over you all. With Sympathy, Gia
Gia
January 13, 2022
❤ Joe, Caitlin, n Gia
January 13, 2022
Rip Jeff you will be missed.
Andrea and Jeff Hornberger
January 1, 2022
My condolences to you Alan and Carolyn..May Jeffery RIP.. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Merri Weiss and Family...
Merri Weiss
Other
December 31, 2021
Whenever Jeff would see you, no matter what he was doing, he would smile, say hello, and sincerely ask how things were going.
Todd Taber
Friend
December 31, 2021
He will be missed he was a real great friend of mine and a great person we had a lot of fun as kids RIP my pal
Ron markowitz
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family he was a wonderful man God bless u all
Paul maccagnano from the beauty shop
Other
December 30, 2021
Rest In Peace Jeff.....I´ll miss you.....
Paul Moses
December 30, 2021
RIP Jeff!
Sue Steel
December 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Louis Kanter
Other
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results