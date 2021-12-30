Hi Al Just always admired your relationship with your brother. I enjoyed seeing the 2 of you together and enjoying some soup. Jeff certainly had a smile that could light up a room. I truly felt his beautiful spirit the times I was fortunate to be in his company. You are certainly one of the best brothers ever, and one of the kindest people I know. Pray for the heavy heart you and your family have right now. God Bless and watch over you all. With Sympathy, Gia

Gia January 13, 2022