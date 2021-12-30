Rickel, Jeffrey, - 79, of Ventnor, passed away on Christmas Eve, 12/24/2021 at his home in Ventnor City. He is survived by his brother, Alan Rickel and sister-in-law Carolyn Guido. Cousins Steve (Myra) Rickel; David Rickel of Philadelphia; Larry Rickel of Margate. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Jeff loved sports and all the Philadelphia area sports teams, but professional wrestling was his passion. Jeff was a plumber for over 40 years, first working with his father, then with his brother Alan for 20 years. Jeff was predeceased by his loving parents William and Rae Rickel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service to honor Jeffrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Roth- Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.