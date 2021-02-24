Menu
Jeffrey Schneider
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Schneider, Jeffrey, - 33, of Egg Harbor Township, died suddenly on February 18, 2021 after a long battle with the disease of addiction. Jeff was born on May 8, 1987 in Morristown, NJ to Glen and Joanne Schneider. He grew up in Egg Harbor Township spending many days playing with the Broadmoor crew. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2005. After high school, he worked with his father at Schneider Siding. He was an incredibly talented skilled carpenter and enjoyed creating wood furniture for his family. In addition to hardworking, he was always there to help anyone in need. He will be extremely missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Glen and Joanne Schneider, brother Greg and his wife Amy, and his favorite dog Bo in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be welcomed into heaven by his maternal grandparents, Nanny and Poppy, and his paternal grandparents, Mimi and Pop Pop. The family will receive friends and family Friday, February 26, 2021 between 6-8PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Enlightened Farm, c/o the Hansen Foundation, Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 3 Galloway, NJ 08205, or the Humane Society of Atlantic County
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Glen and Joanne, Jeff worked for my father for a long time and I had many opportunities to work along his side. He always had much to teach me and that I’ll always be grateful for. Rest In Peace
James Dixon
Friend
February 27, 2021
Dear Glen, My deepest condolences to you and your family in the loss of your son who I had the pleasure of knowing. Sincerely, John Thomas
John Thomas
Friend
February 24, 2021
