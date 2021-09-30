Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jelani-Bem "JB" Garrett, II
2003 - 2021
BORN
2003
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Garrett, II, Jelani-Bem "JB", - 18, of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully passed away at home on September 21, 2021, after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. JB was born on March 20, 2003 in Somers Point, New Jersey to Nina (nee' Brathwaite) and Jelani-Bem Garrett. JB was the youngest of 5 siblings. He spent the first 4 years of his life in Atlantic City, New Jersey until the Garrett Family moved to Egg Harbor Township. JB attended Egg Harbor Township schools and graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in June of this year. JB was a gifted young man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a special light and connected with people on a different level. Although a young man of few words, JB was wildly popular among his peers and teachers. It seemed like people knew him everywhere that he went. JB was naturally gifted musically and very fond of music. He loved to play the drums with his uncle Freddie B. His favorite artists were DMX, Michael Jackson, Drake, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill. He loved watching wrestling, riding bikes, playing basketball, going to the beach, and watching silly videos on YouTube. Tyler Perry stage plays were his all-time favorites, followed by the movie "Drumline" and he watched them daily. JB was witty with a great sense of humor. JB was always the DJ at Garrett Family gatherings. He was always super cool and had star power and magnetic attraction as the people he touched loved him dearly. JB was diagnosed with T cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 1, 2020. The dignity and strength that he displayed during his struggle was an inspiration to many. JB maintained a positive attitude and never complained while going through an arduous treatment routine. He continued attending Egg Harbor Township High School when he had the strength. As always, anyone who encountered JB fell in love with him, especially the nurses and other health care providers treating him. He always did things JB's way! JB is predeceased by his grandfather, Charles Evans Brathwaite, Sr. JB is survived by: his parents Nina & Jelani Garrett; siblings, Shakuwra Garrett, Nabiya Garrett, Ayanna Garrett, and Abena Garrett; great-grandmother, Silvia Taylor; maternal grandmother, Nina Brathwaite; paternal grandparents, Augusta and Charles Garrett and Sylvia and Allen Boaz; aunts, Angela Hubbard (Maurice), Brenda Brathwaite, Alishia Carvelli (Alessandro); uncles, Khalil Karim, Charles Evans Brathwaite, Jr., Frederick Brathwaite, Sr., Mark Cheatham (Anne); niece, Nzuri Collier; nephew, Jamal Gwaltney; cousins, Lalita Brathwaite, Aisha Brathwaite, Michael Roseboro, Jameelah Beasley, Keith Nelson, Jr., Charles Evans Brathwaite, III, Jillian Brathwaite, Frederick Brathwaite, Jr. (Trinisha), Brea Brathwaite, Maurice Hubbard, Jr., Mariah Hubbard and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, October 2, 2021, Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Oct
2
Service
2:00p.m.
Atlantic City Cemetery
New Road & Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
To the Garretts and extended family, don´t let go of your precious memories. They´ll get you through this difficult time. You have my family's condolences and prayers.
Jim & Kerri Sullivan
October 26, 2021
Brenda, Nina and family, The loss of Jelani is heartbreaking news. You are truly in my prayers that you rest in God's strength, peace and that beautiful memories of your beautiful loved one, gives you comfort. RIP Jelani. Karen Brooks, Iveon Cash
Karen Brooks
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss; keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Jaymi Gilmore
October 4, 2021
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day: unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. While there is no way I can feel your pain, I do feel your loss. Peace and love to you and the family during this sorrowful time. Your Cousin.
Ruby Gilbeaux, & Family
Family
October 2, 2021
Jelani & Nina, Sending my condolences, love, and prayers for the loss of your beloved son. May God bring to you peace in your time of sadness.
Charles L.
October 2, 2021
My deepest and sincere condolences to the parents, siblings, and family in the loss of your beloved. May his soul rest well in the bosom of the Creator and with our ancestors. Love and light for the days ahead.
T. Maldonado
Other
October 2, 2021
Nina and Jelani I´m sending my sincerest condolences and prayers to you and your family. May your faith in God bless you during the hardest of days
Roberta Lee
School
October 2, 2021
Dear Brenda and Family, Thinking of you with sympathy. Though no words can hurry what you´re going through, please know how much you´re being thought about... I´ve had deep to your wished the gentle comfort of sweet memories. May God bless you and keep your family safe in his loving arms. Love Sandra and Hope.
Sandra Peart
Friend
October 2, 2021
To my cousins, Jelani, Nina, Charles, & Augusta & family Prayers & Condolences are with all of you, in the passing of your beloved son, grandson etc. May God comfort all of in your time of sorrow. Jelani Jr. is in a better place now with his heavenly father. Rest Easy cuz. #GONE2SOON. Love, Toni
Toni Garrett
Family
October 2, 2021
Jelani you have my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on the loss of your son
Tracy Marshall
October 2, 2021
God bless the family in this heartbreaking loss of Jelani. I pray you and all loved ones rest in God's comfort, strength and find peace in beautiful memories of a beautiful loved one, in Jesus name. Karen Brooks
Karen Brooks
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Malcolm and Jean Moore
Family
October 1, 2021
May God wrap His arms around you and the family and hold you close. You have our sincerest and deepest condolences. Know that we are here for you.
Ronald and Sheila Branch
October 1, 2021
During this time trust and believe we send Heart felt Prayers & Condolences. We celebrate JB´s life with nothing but love and admiration. R.I.P. and you will forever be Loved
Bernard W. Brathwaite & Family
September 30, 2021
Alesha Longo and family
September 30, 2021
Nina & Family, I wish that I possessed something that would lighten the pain; but I can not. What I can do is pray that with each day you feel a little more comfort and strength. JB was so blessed to have such a supportive village and I am sure he felt it coupled with unwavering love. God be with you all. Your childhood friend, Donna Harper Burt & Family
Donna Harper Burt & Family
Friend
September 30, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to the entire Braithwaite and Garrett family. Words fail to express my deepest sorrow for your loss. I will share what someone said to me during my loss, "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal but love leaves a memory no one can steal." May God bless you all.
Gina Nelson
September 30, 2021
To The Garrett Family, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of your son. On behalf of my family (Burton) please accept our sincere condolences. I can´t imagine what you must be feeling right now. I hope our Lord brings you much-needed peace and comfort during this sad time. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Gaye Burton
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results