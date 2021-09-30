Garrett, II, Jelani-Bem "JB", - 18, of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully passed away at home on September 21, 2021, after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. JB was born on March 20, 2003 in Somers Point, New Jersey to Nina (nee' Brathwaite) and Jelani-Bem Garrett. JB was the youngest of 5 siblings. He spent the first 4 years of his life in Atlantic City, New Jersey until the Garrett Family moved to Egg Harbor Township. JB attended Egg Harbor Township schools and graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in June of this year. JB was a gifted young man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a special light and connected with people on a different level. Although a young man of few words, JB was wildly popular among his peers and teachers. It seemed like people knew him everywhere that he went. JB was naturally gifted musically and very fond of music. He loved to play the drums with his uncle Freddie B. His favorite artists were DMX, Michael Jackson, Drake, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill. He loved watching wrestling, riding bikes, playing basketball, going to the beach, and watching silly videos on YouTube. Tyler Perry stage plays were his all-time favorites, followed by the movie "Drumline" and he watched them daily. JB was witty with a great sense of humor. JB was always the DJ at Garrett Family gatherings. He was always super cool and had star power and magnetic attraction as the people he touched loved him dearly. JB was diagnosed with T cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 1, 2020. The dignity and strength that he displayed during his struggle was an inspiration to many. JB maintained a positive attitude and never complained while going through an arduous treatment routine. He continued attending Egg Harbor Township High School when he had the strength. As always, anyone who encountered JB fell in love with him, especially the nurses and other health care providers treating him. He always did things JB's way! JB is predeceased by his grandfather, Charles Evans Brathwaite, Sr. JB is survived by: his parents Nina & Jelani Garrett; siblings, Shakuwra Garrett, Nabiya Garrett, Ayanna Garrett, and Abena Garrett; great-grandmother, Silvia Taylor; maternal grandmother, Nina Brathwaite; paternal grandparents, Augusta and Charles Garrett and Sylvia and Allen Boaz; aunts, Angela Hubbard (Maurice), Brenda Brathwaite, Alishia Carvelli (Alessandro); uncles, Khalil Karim, Charles Evans Brathwaite, Jr., Frederick Brathwaite, Sr., Mark Cheatham (Anne); niece, Nzuri Collier; nephew, Jamal Gwaltney; cousins, Lalita Brathwaite, Aisha Brathwaite, Michael Roseboro, Jameelah Beasley, Keith Nelson, Jr., Charles Evans Brathwaite, III, Jillian Brathwaite, Frederick Brathwaite, Jr. (Trinisha), Brea Brathwaite, Maurice Hubbard, Jr., Mariah Hubbard and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, October 2, 2021, Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.