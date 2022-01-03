Cassello, Jennie M., - , 82, of Brigantine passed away on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Jennie was born in Philadelphia to the late Augustine and Josephine (Venuti) Franceschetti. She was formerly employed at Harrah's Hotel and Casino in the Telemarketing Department and before she retired, she was the Tax Assessor in the City of Brigantine.
Jennie is survived by beloved her husband Gaeton Cassello Jr. and her sons Gaeton Cassello 3rd and Johnny Cassello. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jennie's Life Celebration and viewing on Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. To share your fondest memory of Jennie please visit www.keatesplum.com
.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-1942.
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.