I am so sorry to learn of Jennie´s death, Gaeton. Although I did not know her well, you and Jennie were so nice to me when we shared a table at a funeral repast. Not knowing many people, I was unable to find an available seat when she offered me one with you. What probably seemed a small gesture to her meant a great deal to me. I wish we had the opportunity to know each other better. It is so difficult to lose one´s partner after a lifetime together. I make a good cup of coffee and I´m just across the street.

Helen Semrau, Arbegast Drive January 5, 2022