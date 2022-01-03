Menu
Jennie M. Cassello
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Cassello, Jennie M., - , 82, of Brigantine passed away on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Jennie was born in Philadelphia to the late Augustine and Josephine (Venuti) Franceschetti. She was formerly employed at Harrah's Hotel and Casino in the Telemarketing Department and before she retired, she was the Tax Assessor in the City of Brigantine.

Jennie is survived by beloved her husband Gaeton Cassello Jr. and her sons Gaeton Cassello 3rd and Johnny Cassello. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jennie's Life Celebration and viewing on Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. To share your fondest memory of Jennie please visit www.keatesplum.com.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-1942.

Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St Thomas Church
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Thomas Church
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
Sponsored by Keates & Plum Funeral Home.
I am so sorry to learn of Jennie´s death, Gaeton. Although I did not know her well, you and Jennie were so nice to me when we shared a table at a funeral repast. Not knowing many people, I was unable to find an available seat when she offered me one with you. What probably seemed a small gesture to her meant a great deal to me. I wish we had the opportunity to know each other better. It is so difficult to lose one´s partner after a lifetime together. I make a good cup of coffee and I´m just across the street.
Helen Semrau, Arbegast Drive
January 5, 2022
My condolences to the Cassello family I enjoyed working with Jennie at Harrahs in direct mail dept we never had a dull day she kept me laughing Rip my friend thanks for all the memories
Rodney Drinkard
Work
January 3, 2022
My Condolences to Gaeton and his entire family. It was always a pleasure to see Mrs G - as well as Gaeton - at all of Jerry B's dances. She brought a smile to everyone's faces. She was truly loved and she will be missed.
Suzanne Lacroix
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry Gaeton for such a great loss. Wonderful lady who we always enjoyed. Funloving ,caring and kind. She will certainly be missed.
Linda Kuehnle
Friend
January 2, 2022
Gaeton, so very sorry for the loss of your Mother. Know that all your family are in our Thoughts and Prayers!
Ken and Rita Mondillo
Ken Mondillo
Friend
January 1, 2022
Our Deepest condolences to Gaston and his family are prayers are with you ❤
Rose Staples
Family
January 1, 2022
Our Deepest Condolences to Gaeton & Sons & Family Gone to soon. Knowing Jennie as our neighbor & friend was a treasured memory ; although we only knew her 2 years from when we moved in neighborhood knowing Jennie was like knowing her a lifetime. Straight up , funny, compassionate & loving & caring & genuine. I know God had our paths cross & she has left a lasting imprint of love in our hearts forever . Loved her advice. Devoted to her Gaeton & Sons . God Bless You Jennie, May you Rest In Peace. For Heaven has gained a Special Angel . We will miss you very much. Loving. Thoughts & Prayers to the family Love , Joe & Peggy Maxwell
Peggy & Joe Maxwell
Family Friend
December 31, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to Gaeton & Son& Family
Peggy & Joe Maxwell
Family Friend
December 31, 2021
