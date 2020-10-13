Bevan, Jennifer Lynn, - 27, of Ocean City, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. She had suffered from Fibromyalgia and following a surgical procedure, which lead to drug addiction and alcoholism. Jennifer was born on Nov. 6th, 1992 in Phila., PA., but lived most of her life in Ocean City. She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Bevan, and her sister Amanda, Uncle Dave Althouse, her brother Johnny Raubar and her cat, Mr. Butters. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents; Mary Jane Althouse Flanagan, Earl F. Althouse Jr, paternal grandparents; Mildred Raubar, and Donald Raubar. Jennifer attended the Ocean City Intermediate School, where she was enrolled in accelerated courses, winning an award in Language Arts Testing (she had every question correct). She was a member of the Chess Club, International Club, Photography Club, as well as a member of the basketball team. Jennifer won an award for being the fastest runner on the Girl's Cross-Country Team. She played the part of the beauty school dropout, "Frenchy" in the play "Grease" at the intermediate middle school. She graduated from Ocean City High School in 2011. She furthered her education at Atlantic Cape Community College. In her childhood years, Jen enjoyed spending her summers at Camp Dark Waters. One summer using only bread for bait, she caught 160 fish which she of course, threw back. She enjoyed skateboarding and playing with her favorite doll Susie. She taught herself how to ride a bike at the young age of four, though she could never remember where she left it. Jennifer went to babysitting school at Burdette Tomlin Hospital at the age of 14 because she loved children. With a fun-loving spirit, and beauty in her heart and soul, Jen lit up every room with her bright smile, lovely charm, and wit. Jennifer had a zest for life and passed many days at the beach surfing and sunbathing, which she loved to do, along with listening to music, (especially the Beatles with Uncle Dave), dancing, going to shows, yard sales and shopping with her mother. She was extremely artistic and loved spending time with her family and friends. Jennifer was a special person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a fellowship reception at the Touch of Italy, following the graveside service. Her Funeral Service will be offered Saturday morning, October 17th at 11 o'clock from Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.