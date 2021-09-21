Thomson, Jeralyn, - Jeralyn was born in Westerly Rhode Island on June 15, 1948, and died on July 18, 2021 at age 73. Jeralyn lived in Tuckahoe during her childhood years and graduated from Ocean City High School in 1966. Upon graduation, she worked as a secretary at the Woodbine State School psychology office and then moved to Washington DC as an FBI employee in 1969. Later, she worked on Capitol Hill as a staffer for Congressman William Walsh of New York, then at the Department of Immigration in Washington. After retirement, she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida but she always considered Tuckahoe as her home. Jeralyn was a life-long fan of music, from American Bandstand in the 60's to streaming music later in life, but her favorite pastime was to take the mike on Karaoke night. It was not uncommon for her to break out in song during a conversation. Jeralyn also had a knack for imitations including Lily Tomlin and George Bush that would always make her audience smile. Jeralyn will be best remembered for her love of friends, family and always laughter. She was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Betty Jane Thomson. She is survived by her brothers Kerry (Nancy) of Lewes, DE, and Kevin (Janet) of Newark, DE, and her sister Valerie (Denise) of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by nephews Brian Jeff, Shaun, Andrew, Nathan, and Jason Thomson, and niece Melanie Frey. In addition, her long-time friend of 60 years Laraine Betts and many other friends she made and kept over the years. A memorial service for Jeralyn has been scheduled for 2:30pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Rt 49, Tuckahoe; family and friends may gather prior to service from 2pm - 2:30pm. A burial will be privately held at the Head of the River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church or the Head of the River Church in Estell Manor. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.