Harris, Jerome Carlton, - 71, of Atlantic City, It's with great sorrow, the family of Jerome Carlton Harris, announce his passing on June 9th. He will be greatly missed by his children, Sean (Sharee), Elainna, Ryan (Tiffany), and Brianna. One of his greatest joys was being "Papi" to his seven grandchildren Leilani, Miles, Nicholas, Nigel, Mason, Quincy, and Cecilia. Jerome will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Carol. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Florence Foster and Verlorn Harris, wife Maria, brother Carl, sister Joyce, and granddaughter Gianna. Jerome was a long time cook in the Atlantic City casinos most recently retiring from Borgota. Jerome always found joy in walking the boardwalk and listening to jazz music. A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 2pm at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.