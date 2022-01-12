Barber, Jerry Paul, - 65, of Leeds Point, passed away at home with family after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was born and raised in Leeds Point NJ. He was predeceased by parents, Edgar Barber and Helen Barber, brothers Edgar "Sonny" Barber, Tommy Barber, sister Brenda Ireland, beloved son James Joseph "JJ " Barber, nephew Thomas "Tommy" Greene, brother in law William "Billy" Dean, and brother in law Robert "bobby" Rozelle. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years Cynthia Barber, brother Denny Barber and wife Lorraine, of Leeds Point, brother Robert Barber, sister Shirley Houghton and husband Peter of Texas, sister Thelma Boswell and partner Ric Ricketts, Sister in law Anne Rozelle, brother in law and lifelong friend George Dean and wife Marge, son Paul Barber, Daughter Lisa White and favorite son in law Joshua White, grandchildren Shawn Barber, Kiyanna Balmer, Jonthan Barber, Kaylee White and Joshua White Jr. and 4 Great-grandchildren. Jerry was a member of Local 30 Roofers Union and Port Republic Hunting Club where he made many lifelong friendships. He was a local legend with many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends who all shared fond memories spent with Jerry that will not be soon forgotten. He was always the life of the party, quick with a joke and loved his music. Jerry came from a family of original settlers and baymen from Leeds Point, growing up working the bay with his father, brothers and local families. He spent many years clamming with his brother Denny and enjoyed many hunting and fishing days with him. He loved the importance of comradery and loyalty with lifelong friends. He enjoyed turkey shoots with friends and days spent passing down his wisdom and knowledge of the bay to his kids and grandchildren which is irreplaceable, and will be proudly passed down for generations to come. Among many friendships along the way, much thanks to lifelong friends Shawne Donahue and the entire Donahue family, beloved brother-in-law and forever friends George Dean, and forever friend Mr. Shawn. Jerry had far too many friends and memories to ever mention them all. Thank you to all the important friends and family along the way. He will be dearly missed, RIP Jerry Paul Barber. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.