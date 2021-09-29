Igielski, Jesse, - On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Jesse Igielski loving husband and father of 2 children, passed away at the age of 35. Jesse was born on February 22, 1986, in Cape May, NJ to Joanne (Igielski) Howell to the late John Igielski as well as stepfather James Howell. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School June 2005. Jesse worked as an electrician for Stacy Electric for 14 years. On September 10, 2011, he married Jessica (Plumley) Igielski. They raised two children, Kaylen 15 and Ryan 14. Jesse was an amazing father, and he adored his children very much, they were his whole world. There was not a day that he didn't come into the room and make them laugh by being a goofball, a story we heard 1000 times, or even a lesson to be learned "That will learn ya". Jesse had a passion for surfing, camping, fishing, crabbing, working on cars. He also loved to be with his friends making new memories. Jesse and his friends have had friendships for 20 plus years. Jesse also loved to spend a lot of his time with his family whether it's going to the beach, walking the nature trails, having a fire or just sitting back relaxing watching a movie. Jesse survived in death by Joanne, and James Howell He is survived by his wife Jessica, his children Kaylen and Ryan, his sisters Tiffany, Amanda, Cheyenne, Jamie, Elizabeth, Veronica, Danielle, Gwen, his brothers Michael, Jason, Hase, Matt, Dillon, Alex and Matt Monroe. Nieces, Mila, Johnelle, Kali, Jocelyn, Aubrey, Rylee, Cecilia and Cameron, and nephews Michael, Ethan, Matthew, Brandon and several cousins, uncles and aunts. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd in North Cape May at 2 p.m; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2021.